Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 3,575 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,025.3% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 16.2 %

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $60.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.85. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $51.05 and a twelve month high of $61.37.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

