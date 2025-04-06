KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,722 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,209,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 137,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of SCHM opened at $23.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $30.28.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.0776 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.