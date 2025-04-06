Oarsman Capital Inc. Has $617,000 Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 201.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,776 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,914,000 after purchasing an additional 26,415 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 389,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,411,000 after purchasing an additional 33,680 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 63,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 51,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX opened at $19.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.21. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $24.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.0668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.