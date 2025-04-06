Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Stock Price Up 5.4% – Here’s What Happened

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.05 and last traded at $37.49. Approximately 857,730 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,366,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.57.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Carter’s from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Carter’s from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Carter’s from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.52. Carter’s had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $859.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.62%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 506 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Carter’s by 2,112.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 901 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

