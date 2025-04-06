Titleist Asset Management LLC Has $2.94 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Titleist Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Dodds Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $507.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $585.52 and a 200-day moving average of $589.18. The stock has a market cap of $522.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $496.30 and a 52-week high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

