Payden & Rygel Sells 3,000 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Payden & Rygel reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,407,908,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 100,387.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,202,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197,038 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,625,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,747,214,000 after buying an additional 2,012,129 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,240,653,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 38,959.8% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 934,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,590,000 after acquiring an additional 932,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. This represents a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $1,146.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,009.72.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $737.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $699.33 billion, a PE ratio of 62.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $848.36 and a 200 day moving average of $832.44. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $711.40 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

