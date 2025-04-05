Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Holdings Raised by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies makes up 0.5% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $13,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $47.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.19.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 11.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $74.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $173.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 389.55, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $125.41.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 98,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $8,129,055.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 403,171 shares in the company, valued at $33,382,558.80. The trade was a 19.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $286,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,996,000.59. This trade represents a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,993,175 shares of company stock worth $253,549,610 over the last three months. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.