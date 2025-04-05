Notis McConarty Edward Purchases 3,935 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Notis McConarty Edward boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Carrier Global makes up about 1.6% of Notis McConarty Edward’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,665,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,736,000 after purchasing an additional 469,108 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,357,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,300,000 after buying an additional 420,081 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,313,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,028,000 after buying an additional 46,222 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $588,029,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 6,080,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,078,000 after acquiring an additional 126,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

CARR opened at $57.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $53.33 and a 12-month high of $83.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.36.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CARR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.27.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

