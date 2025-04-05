Molten Ventures (LON:GROW) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 298.65 ($3.85) and traded as low as GBX 247.60 ($3.19). Molten Ventures shares last traded at GBX 250.20 ($3.23), with a volume of 5,621,382 shares changing hands.

Molten Ventures Stock Down 5.8 %

The company has a market cap of £438.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 297.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 329.45. The company has a current ratio of 197.67, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15.

Get Molten Ventures alerts:

Insider Activity at Molten Ventures

In other news, insider Benjamin David Wilkinson acquired 16,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 306 ($3.95) per share, with a total value of £49,749.48 ($64,176.32). Also, insider Andrew Zimmermann bought 1,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 286 ($3.69) per share, with a total value of £4,973.54 ($6,415.82). Insiders purchased 20,208 shares of company stock worth $6,166,556 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is one of the most active venture capital firms in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We believe it is our role to support the visionary entrepreneurs who will invent the future. We fuel their growth with our ‘energy’ in the form of truly patient capital, access to international networks and decades of experience building businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Molten Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molten Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.