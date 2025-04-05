Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Stock Price Down 13.8% – Time to Sell?

Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 13.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 356 ($4.59) and last traded at GBX 365.08 ($4.71). 4,470,943 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 202% from the average session volume of 1,481,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 423.40 ($5.46).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have issued reports on WOSG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.42) price objective on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watches of Switzerland Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 480 ($6.19).
Get Our Latest Report on Watches of Switzerland Group
Watches of Switzerland Group Trading Down 6.9 %
Watches of Switzerland Group Company Profile
Established in 2007 the Watches of Switzerland Group is the UK’s largest luxury watch retailer, operating in the UK, US and Europe comprising seven prestigious brands; Watches of Switzerland (UK and US), Mappin & Webb (UK), Goldsmiths (UK), Mayors (US), Betteridge (US), Hodinkee (US) and Analog:Shift (US) with a complementary jewellery offering.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Watches of Switzerland Group
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Conagra Stock Could Thrive as Tariffs Hit Other Sectors
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Grocery Costs and Tariffs Now Top of Mind in Everyday Conversations, New Survey Finds
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Spotify Stock Eyes Double-Digit Upside—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.