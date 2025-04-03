TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Bought by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment grew its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 684.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,966 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,429 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in TELUS were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in TELUS by 195,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 1,756.0% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in TELUS by 25.6% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TU shares. National Bank Financial lowered shares of TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Cormark downgraded shares of TELUS from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of TELUS in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

TELUS Stock Performance

Shares of TU opened at $14.01 on Thursday. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of $13.24 and a 12-month high of $17.27. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.15.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 4.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.2829 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 226.53%.

TELUS Profile

(Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.