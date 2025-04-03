Kroger (NYSE:KR) Lowered to Strong Sell Rating by Melius Research

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Melius Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KR. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Roth Capital set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Kroger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kroger from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Kroger from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.39.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $67.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.51. Kroger has a 1-year low of $49.04 and a 1-year high of $68.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.65.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $34.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.96 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Kroger will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Kroger declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Yael Cosset sold 115,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $7,839,343.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 139,338 shares in the company, valued at $9,486,131.04. This represents a 45.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $719,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,308,919.22. The trade was a 7.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,244 shares of company stock worth $15,001,418 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KR. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

