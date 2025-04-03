Raymond James Lifts Earnings Estimates for Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 31st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.92 million. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 8.83%.

CGAU has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Cormark cut Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Desjardins lowered Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Centerra Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

CGAU stock opened at $6.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.33. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGAU. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 8,723,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,756 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in Centerra Gold by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,628,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,160 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,808,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,028,000 after buying an additional 1,126,825 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,038,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,283,000 after buying an additional 916,255 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,291,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,733,000 after acquiring an additional 836,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

