24,000 Shares in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Purchased by Rangeley Capital LLC

Rangeley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,000. CVR Partners makes up about 1.6% of Rangeley Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Rangeley Capital LLC owned 0.14% of CVR Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its stake in CVR Partners by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CVR Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVR Partners stock opened at $76.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.44. CVR Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $62.94 and a 12 month high of $88.94.

CVR Partners ( NYSE:UAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $139.56 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.16%. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is 121.53%.

In other CVR Partners news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 3,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.57 per share, for a total transaction of $293,582.09. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 193,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,395,738.50. The trade was a 2.08 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 20,016 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,926.

Separately, StockNews.com cut CVR Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

