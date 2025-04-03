Northland Capmk Expects Higher Earnings for Defiance Silver

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk lifted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Defiance Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 1st. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. Northland Capmk currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Defiance Silver’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised Defiance Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of CVE:DEF opened at C$0.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$62.56 million, a PE ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 2.95. Defiance Silver has a 1 year low of C$0.16 and a 1 year high of C$0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.24.

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develops mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Defiance Capital Corp. and changed its name to Defiance Silver Corp. in June 2011.

