Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 351,022 Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351,022 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AUR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 705,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 491,125 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 7.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 537,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 37,241 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Aurora Innovation by 206.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,848,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,983,000 after acquiring an additional 9,325,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have commented on AUR. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Cowen started coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Aurora Innovation in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aurora Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.07.
Aurora Innovation Stock Performance
Shares of AUR opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 2.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.63.
Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Aurora Innovation Profile
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
