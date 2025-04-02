Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,044,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,453 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Airbnb worth $137,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.55, for a total value of $90,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 170,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,116,646.45. This trade represents a 0.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total value of $37,191,215.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,000,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,067,139.08. This trade represents a 1.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,270,894 shares of company stock valued at $317,578,168. 27.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.36.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $121.18 on Wednesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.38 and a 52 week high of $166.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.87. The company has a market cap of $76.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. Research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

