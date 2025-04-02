iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Acquired by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 65.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,868 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 670,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,729,000 after buying an additional 62,936 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 559,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,031,000 after acquiring an additional 10,221 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 292,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,056,000 after acquiring an additional 12,895 shares during the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 154,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,310,000 after purchasing an additional 15,080 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SUB opened at $105.56 on Wednesday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $103.53 and a 12 month high of $106.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.69.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

