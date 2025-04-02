Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 6,175 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,969 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 1.2% of Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $18,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total value of $43,162,255.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,643,400. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.63, for a total value of $41,163,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,802. The trade was a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 477,228 shares of company stock valued at $166,849,043 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on Tesla from $490.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Tesla from $440.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $515.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.75.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $268.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $314.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.48. The stock has a market cap of $863.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

