Nemes Rush Group LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 507.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 58,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, American Money Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 42,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDY opened at $135.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.34. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $124.37 and a 1 year high of $144.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.80.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.8184 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Stories

