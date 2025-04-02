UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.300-7.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.4 billion. UniFirst also updated its FY25 guidance to $7.30-7.70 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNF shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $235.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Shares of UNF opened at $175.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.89. UniFirst has a 52-week low of $149.58 and a 52-week high of $243.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.63.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $602.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.81 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 7.40%. UniFirst’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that UniFirst will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 17.90%.

In other UniFirst news, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $274,024.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,682.25. This represents a 16.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

