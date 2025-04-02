Comparing Subsea 7 (OTC:SUBCY) & ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP)

Subsea 7 (OTC:SUBCY – Get Free Report) and ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Subsea 7 and ProPetro, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Subsea 7 0 1 0 0 2.00 ProPetro 0 3 2 0 2.40

ProPetro has a consensus target price of $10.75, suggesting a potential upside of 42.06%. Given ProPetro’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ProPetro is more favorable than Subsea 7.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Subsea 7 has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProPetro has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Subsea 7 and ProPetro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Subsea 7 2.46% 3.72% 1.98% ProPetro -9.55% 3.20% 2.09%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Subsea 7 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of ProPetro shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Subsea 7 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of ProPetro shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Subsea 7 and ProPetro”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Subsea 7 $5.97 billion 0.79 $15.40 million $0.67 23.44 ProPetro $1.44 billion 0.54 $85.63 million ($1.34) -5.65

ProPetro has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Subsea 7. ProPetro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Subsea 7, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 S.A. delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore. The company also offers engineering, procurement, commissioning, and installation of subsea umbilicals, risers, and flowlines; inspection, repair, maintenance, remote intervention, and integrity management of subsea infrastructure services; conventional services comprising fabrication, installation, extension, and refurbishment of fixed and floating platforms and associated pipelines in shallow water; and hook-up services. In addition, it operates heavy lifting operations and heavy transportation services for renewables structures; and installs offshore wind turbine foundations, as well as engages in the decommissioning of redundant offshore structures. Further, the company provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) and tooling services to support exploration and production activities, as well as engineering and advisory services for customers in the oil and gas, renewables, and utilities industries. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

