Comparing Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) and Silexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLXN)

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) and Silexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLXN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.5% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Silexion Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.9% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.0% of Silexion Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Titan Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Titan Pharmaceuticals and Silexion Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Pharmaceuticals N/A -118.01% -103.79% Silexion Therapeutics N/A N/A -249.43%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 0.00 Silexion Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Titan Pharmaceuticals and Silexion Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Silexion Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 385.44%. Given Silexion Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Silexion Therapeutics is more favorable than Titan Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

Titan Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silexion Therapeutics has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Titan Pharmaceuticals and Silexion Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Pharmaceuticals $180,000.00 19.45 -$5.57 million ($5.21) -0.74 Silexion Therapeutics N/A N/A $260,000.00 N/A N/A

Silexion Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Titan Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Silexion Therapeutics beats Titan Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States and internationally. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. It also develops TP-2021 in combination with ProNeura technology for the treatment of chronic pruritus, a severe and debilitating condition defined as itching of the skin lasting longer than six weeks; and Nalmefene implant program for the prevention of opioid relapse following detoxification of patients suffering opioid use disorder. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

About Silexion Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Silexion Therapeutics LTD, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops RNA interference (RNAi)-based cancer drugs and delivery systems to treat malignant solid tumors. The company engages in the treatment of solid tumors through its proprietary LODER delivery platform. Its products comprise SiG12D-LODER that has completed pre-clinical studies and an open label Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Prostate-LODER, which is in pre-clinical studies for the treatment of prostate cancer; and GBM-LODER that is in pre-clinical studies to target Glioblastoma Multiform, a malignant primary brain tumor. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.