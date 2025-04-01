Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 47.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,141 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Boston Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Nova R Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 241.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,507,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $149,758,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $513.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $540.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $539.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $453.90 and a 1-year high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $1.8121 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

