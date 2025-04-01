Susquehanna Cuts United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $120.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $130.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $158.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $166.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.83.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $110.00 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $108.30 and a 12-month high of $154.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $93.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.27.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $1,075,393,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $393,680,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 833.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,074,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,900 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,979,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,384,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,150,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

