Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (ORBN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on April 17th

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd.

Oregon Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ORBN opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.44. Oregon Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $23.80.

About Oregon Bancorp

Oregon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Willamette Valley Bank that provides banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers checking and savings accounts, retirement accounts, and certificate of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards, cash management, money market, and digital banking services.

