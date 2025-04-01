Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (ORBN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on April 17th

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd.
Oregon Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ORBN opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.44. Oregon Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $23.80.
About Oregon Bancorp
