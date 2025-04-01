Tradewinds LLC. Sells 725 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Tradewinds LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,468 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 269.9% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 688 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $36.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $139.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.89 and its 200 day moving average is $38.98.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 31.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.64.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

