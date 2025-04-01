O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,229 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 32,081 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $9,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,467,754,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,460,312 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,596,086,000 after buying an additional 7,137,512 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $381,057,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 670.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,611,557 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $398,809,000 after buying an additional 5,753,637 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $166,072,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $1,644,599.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,027,715.07. The trade was a 17.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,150. This trade represents a 11.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,869. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Arete Research upgraded Uber Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.31.

Shares of UBER opened at $72.92 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.80. The firm has a market cap of $152.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

