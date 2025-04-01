Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Makes New $11.08 Million Investment in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 554,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,078,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.31% of DXC Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 366.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 347.2% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DXC opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.66, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.62. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.23. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 20.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DXC Technology from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.29.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

