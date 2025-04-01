First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Stock Position Raised by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 686,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,995 shares during the quarter. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. StoneX Group Inc. owned 0.31% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $24,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDVY. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 243.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,901 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 413,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,056,000 after purchasing an additional 72,462 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 27.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC now owns 75,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 16,385 shares during the period.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDVY stock opened at $33.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12-month low of $32.22 and a 12-month high of $40.60.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.1576 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

