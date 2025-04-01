StoneX Group Inc. Has $8.20 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

StoneX Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 52.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,400 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,825,000 after purchasing an additional 22,272 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $201,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,997,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $128.96 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $114.37 and a twelve month high of $135.10. The firm has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.36.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.