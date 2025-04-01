iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Increased by Mosaic Financial Group LLC

Mosaic Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 9.8% of Mosaic Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mosaic Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,813,061,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 553,404.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,535,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,533,496 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,128,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,677 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,834,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813,214 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,428,403,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $561.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $541.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $590.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $589.94. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $496.30 and a 52 week high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

