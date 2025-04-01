Comparing AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC) and Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU)

Volatility and Risk

Spruce Power has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AltC Acquisition has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spruce Power and AltC Acquisition”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spruce Power $77.58 million 0.57 -$65.83 million ($5.06) -0.47 AltC Acquisition N/A N/A $11.87 million N/A N/A

AltC Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Spruce Power.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spruce Power -121.98% -23.98% -5.48% AltC Acquisition N/A -85.44% 2.50%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Spruce Power and AltC Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

20.8% of Spruce Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of AltC Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Spruce Power shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of AltC Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AltC Acquisition beats Spruce Power on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spruce Power

Spruce Power Holding Corporation owns and operates distributed solar energy assets in the United States. The company provides subscription-based services for homeowners and businesses to own and maintain rooftop solar and battery storage. It offers its subscription-based services to approximately 75,000 customers. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About AltC Acquisition

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp. in February 2021. AltC Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

