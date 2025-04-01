Sen. David McCormick Purchases Shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB)

Senator David McCormick (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB). In a filing disclosed on March 29th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $50,001 and $100,000 in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF stock on February 27th.

Senator David McCormick also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bitwise Bitcoin ETF alerts:

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) on 3/13/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) on 3/11/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) on 3/5/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) on 2/28/2025.

Sold $1,000,001 – $5,000,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 2/28/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) on 2/25/2025.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:BITB opened at $44.88 on Tuesday. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $59.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.90.

Institutional Trading of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF

About Senator McCormick

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BITB. Shore Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

David McCormick (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Pennsylvania. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2031.

McCormick (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. Senate to represent Pennsylvania. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

David McCormick was born in Washington, Pennsylvania, and lives in Pennsylvania. He served in the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division as a paratrooper, during which time he was deployed to the Middle East during the First Gulf War and reached the rank of Captain. McCormick received his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the United States Military Academy at West Point and his Ph.D. in international affairs from Princeton University. His professional experience includes working as the CEO of a tech startup and of Bridgewater Associates, an investment management firm, and under secretary in both the Department of Commerce and the Department of the Treasury.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitwise Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.