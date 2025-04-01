Allianz SE Invests $38,000 in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Allianz SE bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 40,868.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 27,161,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,693,000 after buying an additional 27,094,802 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,337,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,860,000 after purchasing an additional 367,771 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 953,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,072,000 after purchasing an additional 54,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 701,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,599,000 after purchasing an additional 11,158 shares during the period.
Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance
Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $128.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.01. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $113.36 and a 12 month high of $133.82.
Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.
