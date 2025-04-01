Allianz SE Invests $38,000 in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Allianz SE bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 40,868.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 27,161,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,693,000 after buying an additional 27,094,802 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,337,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,860,000 after purchasing an additional 367,771 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 953,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,072,000 after purchasing an additional 54,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 701,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,599,000 after purchasing an additional 11,158 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $128.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.01. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $113.36 and a 12 month high of $133.82.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.6838 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

