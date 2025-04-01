Allianz SE Acquires Shares of 1,786 Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Allianz SE bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARE has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.60.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $92.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.40. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.15 and a twelve month high of $130.14.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 10.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 293.33%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

