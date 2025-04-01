Allstate Corp Acquires Shares of 30,767 Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCL. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 275.8% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.89.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of CCL stock opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.22. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $28.72.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.