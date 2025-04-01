Allstate Corp Takes Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Allstate Corp acquired a new position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 4th quarter valued at $888,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kellanova by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 372,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,151,000 after buying an additional 110,633 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 62,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after buying an additional 5,242 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 164,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,332,000 after buying an additional 18,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.44, for a total transaction of $9,446,222.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,389,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,758,558.16. This represents a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,260,413 shares of company stock valued at $103,473,032. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kellanova from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.96.

Kellanova Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:K opened at $82.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $55.01 and a 52-week high of $83.22.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.61. Kellanova had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 37.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

