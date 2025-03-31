WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund (NASDAQ:INDH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund (NASDAQ:INDH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the February 28th total of 2,400 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INDH. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $475,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 48,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 24,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,668 shares during the period.

WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund stock opened at $41.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 million and a P/E ratio of 23.69. WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $38.73 and a 52 week high of $45.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.10.

WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund (INDH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree India Hedged Equity index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index comprised of the 75 largest companies in India. The fund employs currency hedging strategies to protect against fluctuations between the Indian Rupee and the US Dollar INDH was launched on May 9, 2024 and is issued by WisdomTree.

