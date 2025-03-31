Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,903 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $4,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 184.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 202,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,259,000 after buying an additional 131,053 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2,024.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.55.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $63.58 on Monday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $47.23 and a 1-year high of $66.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.54.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $976.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.5075 per share. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.46%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

