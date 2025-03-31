Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($11.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, RTT News reports.

Venus Concept Trading Down 24.7 %

VERO opened at $2.75 on Monday. Venus Concept has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average is $4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Venus Concept alerts:

About Venus Concept

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Versa Pro; and Venus Viva and Venus Viva MD, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Concept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Concept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.