Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($11.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, RTT News reports.
Venus Concept Trading Down 24.7 %
VERO opened at $2.75 on Monday. Venus Concept has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average is $4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.52.
About Venus Concept
