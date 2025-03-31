Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2025

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VEROGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($11.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, RTT News reports.

Venus Concept Trading Down 24.7 %

VERO opened at $2.75 on Monday. Venus Concept has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average is $4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.52.

About Venus Concept

(Get Free Report)

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Versa Pro; and Venus Viva and Venus Viva MD, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.

Read More

Earnings History for Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO)

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Concept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Concept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.