O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,875 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $17,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 294.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 334.4% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on BTI shares. StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. UBS Group raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

BTI stock opened at $40.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.64. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $42.74. The company has a market capitalization of $83.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

British American Tobacco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.7491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.57%.

About British American Tobacco

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.