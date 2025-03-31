Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $5.46 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,530 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,192,314 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,230,014,000 after purchasing an additional 781,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,315,735 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,513,446,000 after buying an additional 180,755 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 64.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,284,228 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $694,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,134 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,469,142 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $547,827,000 after acquiring an additional 214,497 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4,642.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,852,238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $349,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Williams Trading set a $154.00 price objective on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.67.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $126.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.78 and a 52 week high of $139.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $483,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at $5,162,365.67. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

