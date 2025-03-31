JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Purchased by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,248 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $7,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 591.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

JMST opened at $50.82 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $50.53 and a 1 year high of $50.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.81.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1277 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.