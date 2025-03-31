Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Sells 730 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lowered its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,301,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,389,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,380,000 after buying an additional 3,536,406 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4,498.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,301,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,890,000 after buying an additional 1,273,452 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,202,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 748.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,971,000 after acquiring an additional 711,094 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $56.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.87. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $54.77 and a twelve month high of $60.88. The company has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.61.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

