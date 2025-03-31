Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Shares Purchased by Goepper Burkhardt LLC

Goepper Burkhardt LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,400 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.8% of Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Goepper Burkhardt LLC owned about 0.22% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,616,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,129,000 after buying an additional 555,425 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,958,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,647,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,445,000 after acquiring an additional 88,538 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,637,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,824,000 after purchasing an additional 120,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 88.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,527,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,870,000 after purchasing an additional 716,716 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSCQ opened at $19.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.48. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $19.64.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.0668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

