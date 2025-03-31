Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 88.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,722 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSI. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 13.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.5% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 14.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 7,292 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth about $6,169,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $433.38 on Monday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $332.98 and a one year high of $507.82. The stock has a market cap of $72.35 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $443.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $459.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.29%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

