WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Rogers in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Rogers by 83.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rogers by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Rogers in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

ROG opened at $67.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.67. Rogers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.40 and a fifty-two week high of $134.07. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 0.56.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Rogers had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $192.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

