Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Stage Harbor Financial LLC

Stage Harbor Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Stage Harbor Financial LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $5,019,087,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 123,836.7% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,925,977 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,716,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,423 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,301,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,051,016,000 after purchasing an additional 856,307 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Netflix by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,023,082,000 after purchasing an additional 426,740 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 112,896.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 381,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $340,420,000 after buying an additional 381,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,175.00 price target (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Netflix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.02.

Netflix Stock Down 4.4 %

NFLX stock opened at $933.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $971.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $868.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $542.01 and a 12-month high of $1,064.50. The company has a market cap of $399.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 102,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.74, for a total transaction of $100,259,088.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,700,583. The trade was a 88.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 2,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.00, for a total value of $2,609,586.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,583 shares of company stock valued at $279,611,567 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

