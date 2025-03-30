Summit Securities Group LLC Buys Shares of 11,600 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atmos Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $43.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.80 and a 200-day moving average of $43.86. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.39 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.72.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

